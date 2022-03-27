Eileen Gu Shows Off Abs In Crop Top

Getty | Xinhua News Agency

Fatima Araos

Athlete Eileen Gu is gracing the cover of Harper’s Bazaar China’s April issue, and she shared the news along with some stylish photos and videos on her Instagram page. The 18-year-old freestyle skier and two-time Olympic gold medalist is the youngest female featured on the magazine’s cover, adding yet another milestone to her stellar career.

Gu captioned one of her posts, “#HarpersBazaarChina youngest female cover🥳 an honor and a pleasure to work w/ such an incredible team 🖤.” Keep scrolling to see it.

Abs-olutely Gorgeous!

The Freeski star’s post, shared on Thursday, includes four pictures, the first of which is the Harper’s Bazaar China cover photo itself. She’s posing with her flat abs on display in a white Louis Vuitton crop-top and matching skirt, styled with Tiffany & Co. gold bracelets.

The second pic in the carousel is a closeup of her wearing a messy-sexy hairstyle. The third is a black-and-white photo of Gu in a boxy blazer and shorts. The last pic shows her standing against a red background, sporting a black top and leather pants.

Celebrities

A Pro On The Snow And On The Runway

A day later, the Olympic athlete-slash-model shared another post, a fast-moving montage of scenes from her Harper’s Bazaar shoot. The video features a lot of chic outfits, including a black cami and an embellished short suit, aside from the crop-top/mini skirt and blazer/shorts ensembles already mentioned above.

The clip also shows Gu’s daring exploits on the slopes and a cameo from a cute gray cat. The video is proof she’s as much a pro on the snow as she is on the runway!

Youngest Olympic Champion in Freeski

The athlete’s Harper’s Bazaar cover comes just two months after she won for China three medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing – two golds in big air and halfpipe and silver in slopestyle. The feat made her the youngest Olympic champion in freestyle skiing at only 18.

Gu was born in San Francisco, California to a Chinese mother and an American father and initially competed for the USA. In 2019, she shocked many people when she announced she was switching to team China.

The Athlete Is Also A Model

Her success in sports has led to modeling jobs, including partnerships with Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co., both of which are heavily featured in her Harper’s Bazaar photoshoot and Instagram page.

The star athlete has rocked Tiffany & Co. jewels, and head-to-toe LV looks on her feed numerous times.

