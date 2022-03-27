Eileen Gu Shows Off Abs In Crop Top

Athlete Eileen Gu is gracing the cover of Harper’s Bazaar China’s April issue, and she shared the news along with some stylish photos and videos on her Instagram page. The 18-year-old freestyle skier and two-time Olympic gold medalist is the youngest female featured on the magazine’s cover, adding yet another milestone to her stellar career.

Gu captioned one of her posts, “#HarpersBazaarChina youngest female cover🥳 an honor and a pleasure to work w/ such an incredible team 🖤.” Keep scrolling to see it.