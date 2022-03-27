NBA Rumors: Knicks Unlikely To Trade For Lakers PG Russell Westbrook In 2022 Offseason

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Westbrook this summer is the New York Knicks. After the Kemba Walker experiment turned into a massive failure, the Knicks are highly expected to search for a new starting point guard in the 2022 NBA offseason. Targeting Westbrook won't only help the Knicks address their major backcourt problem, but it would also fulfill their dream of adding a legitimate superstar to their roster.

Despite his current struggle, Westbrook is still a former MVP, nine-time NBA All-Star, two-time All-NBA First Team, five-time All-NBA Second Team, and two-time All-NBA Third Team.