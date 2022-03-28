Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Covered In Sand

Emily Ratajkowski has been flaunting her jaw-dropping bikini body from a blissful, white-sand beach and both getting covered in the sands and announcing some exciting news. The supermodel, 30, was this weekend back in promo mode for her 2017-founded Inamorata brand, eyeing up a Hot Girl Summer 2022 and encouraging fans to shop her merch.

Showing off her stunning abs and toned figure after welcoming first son Sylvester in 2021, EmRata went skimpy in both photo and video mode, also showing that the beach life suits her well. Check it out below.