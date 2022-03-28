Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Bikini

29-year-old ex-beauty queen Olivia Culpo went on vacation with her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey. The couple has a long-distance relationship because of Christian's career, so they enjoy every moment they can steal away. She dipped in a bubbling hot tub at their Jackson Hole, Wyoming vacation lodging.

Olivia Takes A Dip In The Hot Tub

Olivia enjoyed a steamy dip in a hot tub smack in the middle of a snowy mountain. She wore a two-piece string bikini flaunting her defined abs and curves. The former Miss USA dazzled in with her chunky shiny headband holding her silky brown hair in place and her bold nude lipgloss defining her lips. Olivia changed her pose two more times, flaunting her toned glutes and broad shoulders at the camera. "Don't Mind If I Do," she captioned.

Beef With American Airlines

Last month, Olivia went on another trip with her 25-year-old boyfriend, sisters, and friends. She had a slight hiccup on the way because of a staff on American Airlines who had a problem with her outfit. The situation escalated, and the beauty queen went on an Instastory tirade calling out the airline for its discrimination and unfair bias.

Olivia, however, didn't let the incident derail her fun on the trip. She still turned up with her girls and showed her sexy body in bikinis and cutout dresses.

Still The Same Miss USA

Olivia

Ever since her pageant days, Olivia has always had an impressive physique, and she doesn't fail to flaunt it. However, one thing that's changed is her style, including hairstyling. The beauty queen's preferred hairstyle these days is either straight and long or short and curly. She wore a tight red bikini showing off her curves and accentuating her hips. The outfit oozed sex appeal.

The ladies had a fun game showing off their runway skills and generally goofing around. Olivia also snuck time to mingle with her boo.

New Hollywood Royalty

The ex-beauty queen joined the host of young Hollywood stars at Musso & Frank Grill celebrating the BACARDI x Vanity Fair: Vanities party. She rubbed shoulders with the who's who of the industry, which she's also part of, and made an impression. Olivia's not just a model, but she's appeared in major movies alongside star actors like Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann in The Other Woman and Reprisal. While her role in the former was minor, she had a more prominent role in the latter.

