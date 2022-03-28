Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Bikini

Last month, Olivia went on another trip with her 25-year-old boyfriend, sisters, and friends. She had a slight hiccup on the way because of a staff on American Airlines who had a problem with her outfit. The situation escalated, and the beauty queen went on an Instastory tirade calling out the airline for its discrimination and unfair bias.

Olivia, however, didn't let the incident derail her fun on the trip. She still turned up with her girls and showed her sexy body in bikinis and cutout dresses.