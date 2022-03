Latina pop star, Jennifer Lopez, has time but not for anybody's nonsense in the new Coach campaign. The 52-year-old dressed in a classic all-denim outfit accessorizing her blue look with gold jewelry pieces from the American brand.

The most notable pieces on the Grammy award-winning artist are; a denim face cap with brown leather trimming, a denim jacket, bold Coach hoop earrings, and the Coach Greyson Glitter 36 women's timepiece. Her smoky eyeshadow and thick lashes stand out underneath her hat.