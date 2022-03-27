Mandy Sacs Flaunts Insane Abs In Bikini

At the photoshoot, Mandy had a special friend mirroring her look like they do in the ring and off-screen - Sonya Deville. Contrary to their WWE history, the ladies have a real-life friendship and occasionally call themselves besties. In 2017, they formed a tag team in WWE - Fire and Desire - one of the most successful duos until they disbanded in 2020.

"W[ith] my bestie," Sonya tagged the picture, and like the photographer, Ryan Loco rightly said, "Just two baddies," doing their thing.