WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Sacs, a.k.a. Rose, keeps the pressure on with her defined physique, and she never misses a chance to flaunt it on her 3 million-plus following Instagram page. The athlete is fully prepared for swimsuit season if these pictures are any indication. Also, we fear we may never be ready for what she has in store when it's finally Summer if we're getting all these spicy shots in Spring.
Mandy Sacs Flaunts Insane Abs In Bikini
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett & Multiple 1st-Round Picks To Acquire Donovan Mitchell
Ditching The Heels
The stars of the show in this post are Mandy's abs and toned lower limbs. She stretches her right leg, flaunting the defined muscle lines on her thigh and calf while teasing her pert glutes and shredded abs. The NXT champion ditched her usual heels for a sporty pair of two-toned Js canvas. Her choice of footwear complements her cropped grey hoodie while also highlighting her high cheekbones.
Someone Special Showed Up For The Photoshoot
At the photoshoot, Mandy had a special friend mirroring her look like they do in the ring and off-screen - Sonya Deville. Contrary to their WWE history, the ladies have a real-life friendship and occasionally call themselves besties. In 2017, they formed a tag team in WWE - Fire and Desire - one of the most successful duos until they disbanded in 2020.
"W[ith] my bestie," Sonya tagged the picture, and like the photographer, Ryan Loco rightly said, "Just two baddies," doing their thing.
Mandy Flaunts Rotund Bum In Peplum Bodysuit
Mandy's love for bodysuits and revealing outfits doesn't end at bikinis. The athlete showed her creativity wearing a mesh blue and purple horse-print bodysuit with a cropped overall. She packed her usually flowing bouncy curls into a messy bun while she accentuated her toned legs with ropy sandals tied up to her mid-calf. Her shimmery peplum cape framed her rotund behind exquisitely while showing off her tanned legs.
Would Mandy Rose Extend Her Reign As The NXT Women's Champion?
Mandy would defend her NXT Title in a Fatal 4-Way battle against Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray, and