Jennifer Lopez In Roberto Cavalli Is Ab Goals

At 52, Jennifer Lopez remains just as much of a fitness icon as three decades ago when she kickstarted her solo career in entertainment. The Grammy-nominated artist recently dropped jaws with her insane figure at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22. She graced the red carpet in a Roberto Cavalli crop top and put her spectacularly toned abs on show.

Honored for her career with the ICON Award at the event, she commanded attention in a vibrant, emerald-green set from the Fall-Winter 2022 collection, unveiled last month at Milan Fashion Week.

Check it out below!