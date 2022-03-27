Jennifer Lopez In Roberto Cavalli Is Ab Goals

Getty | Emma McIntyre

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

At 52, Jennifer Lopez remains just as much of a fitness icon as three decades ago when she kickstarted her solo career in entertainment. The Grammy-nominated artist recently dropped jaws with her insane figure at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22. She graced the red carpet in a Roberto Cavalli crop top and put her spectacularly toned abs on show.

Honored for her career with the ICON Award at the event, she commanded attention in a vibrant, emerald-green set from the Fall-Winter 2022 collection, unveiled last month at Milan Fashion Week.

Check it out below!

The Latest

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Denim-On-Denim For Coach

Getting Down To Business With Odell Beckham Jr.

NBA Rumors: Knicks Unlikely To Trade For Lakers PG Russell Westbrook In 2022 Offseason

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett & Multiple 1st-Round Picks To Acquire Donovan Mitchell

NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins To Brooklyn, Ben Simmons To Golden State In Proposed Nets-Warriors Trade

Sumptuous In Velvet

Getty | Emma McIntyre

Looking sumptuous in lush velvet, J-Lo cut a youthful figure in a teeny bandeau top offset by wide-leg trousers that fell to the floor. The outfit flattered her fit physique with a high-rise waistline that still bared her chiseled midriff, providing the perfect combination of clingy and flowy. A black-and-white cheetah-print silk robe added extra pizazz and texture to the co-ord.

Sharing photos from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall red carpet with her 200 million followers on Instagram, Lopez shouted out her fashion stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn in a "glam squad appreciation post" scoring over 618,000 likes from her legion of fans.

Celebrities

Michelle Lewin Shares Adorable Array Of Photos With Husband Jimmy: 'Enjoying Every Minute'

Michelle Lewin Shares Adorable Array Of Photos With Husband Jimmy: 'Enjoying Every Minute'

By Stacy Carey

Green Is Her Color

More photos of J-Lo were shared by the Italian fashion house, including a runway snap of the outfit as modeled by Chai Maximus during Milan Fashion Week.

For those wondering, J-Lo and Zangardi go way back. The stylist, who was also the creative behind Rita Ora's eye-popping Elie Saab gown at the Critics Choice Awards, styled J-Lo's smoldering-hot look for her latest Dolce & Gabbana campaign. Likewise, Zangardi and Haenn teamed up for the singer's iconic Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys, recreated for 2019 Milan Fashion Week. Check it out below.

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Chanel West Coast Shares BTS Secrets of 'Ridiculousness'

Stunning In Stephane Rolland

Getty | Kevin Mazur

Switching outfits but keeping the color scheme, Lopez showcased a second, even more stunning green look as she took the stage to accept the ICON Award. Going braless in a semi-sheer gown by Stephane Rolland, she wowed with a plunging neckline that extended to her waist.

The dress -- an haute-couture design from the SS 22 collection -- looked like a tight one-piece bathing suit, with an ample chiffon skirt turning the look from "beach" to "red carpet." It had a single long sleeve and a cinched waist adorned with a massive turquoise jewel.

Also styled by Haenn, the singer/actress showed off the look in a short clip on Instagram, in which she told "JLovers" that she's "just getting started."

Catsuit Diva

Getty | Kevin Mazur

J-Lo's onstage look for her iHeartRadio Music Awards performance was just as show-stopping as her red-carpet and award-ceremony attire. Tapping Roberto Cavalli for a second time at the event, she served up curves in a three-piece black catsuit, also from the FW22 collection by Fausto Puglisi.

With bedazzled spandex pants and a knitted bandeau top, the outfit was held together by chains and included a triangle collar and fingerless gloves, which were embellished with gemstones to match her rhinestone knee pads.

This comes after the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer impressed in a python-print catsuit with a matching jersey dress and jacquard dégradé trench coat from the brand's pre-FW22 collection during a recent TV appearance.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Chanel West Coast Shares BTS Secrets of 'Ridiculousness'

5 Surprising Facts About Chanel West Coast

The Misconduct Of Kanye West

Inside Chanel West Coast's $1.65 Million Hollywood Hills Home

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.