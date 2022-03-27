Getting Down To Business With Odell Beckham Jr.

During Superbowl LVI, Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL and became a champion. Since then, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver has been very busy recovering from ACL surgery and welcoming his son Zydn into the world with girlfriend/actress and model Lauren "LoLo" Wood.

Beckham is again in the headlines as a free agent, following the one-year contract he inked with the Rams in late November, per Sporting News. His NFL future is uncertain, but one thing is clear: he has worked hard to set himself up for success both on and off the field.

Nike Collaboration Is Still Going Strong

In May 2017, Odell re-signed with Nike for a five-year deal, and it was the most lucrative shoe deal for an NFL player to date. There is no indication that the deal will end this May, and according to MarketWatch, there's a clause in the contract that could extend the deal to eight years at $48 million.

For Super Bowl LVI, the Rams' WR enlisted the help of The Shoe Surgeon Dominic Ciambrone and jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills to elevate his Nike game-day cleats with white diamonds and 14 karats yellow gold totaling $200,000.

A Smile For MOON

Beckham recently teamed up with Kendall Jenner to partner with MOON oral care.

"MOON's product innovation is changing the game in the oral care space. I'm excited to join the company, and I'm looking forward to customizing and creating some new products with the brand," said Beckham Jr., according to prnewswire.com.

His dynamic personality, accompanied by his $1.8 million smile, will undoubtedly draw some attention to the oral care brand. As for the smile, celeb dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly did a full mouth reconstruction with 28 units and 13 carats of diamonds on Beckham, according to TMZ Sports.

Jenner was happy to welcome the athlete to the team.

The Creative Side Comes Out

In November 2021, OBJ added another brand collaboration to the growing list, with the Oura Ring. His sleep and fitness tracking device campaign also allowed him to show off his artistic side.

"Being asked to represent the brand was a no-brainer, but I was really thrilled to come on board to creative direct my campaign with Oura. It is always great to work with a company that I really believe in." per Oura.com.

In Partnership With CashApp

The entrepreneur is pretty savvy when it comes to his fortune. He diversified his portfolio with cryptocurrency and NFTs. During this past season, he partnered with CashApp and started taking his salary in Bitcoin.

