Getting Down To Business With Odell Beckham Jr.

During Superbowl LVI, Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL and became a champion. Since then, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver has been very busy recovering from ACL surgery and welcoming his son Zydn into the world with girlfriend/actress and model Lauren "LoLo" Wood.

Beckham is again in the headlines as a free agent, following the one-year contract he inked with the Rams in late November, per Sporting News. His NFL future is uncertain, but one thing is clear: he has worked hard to set himself up for success both on and off the field.