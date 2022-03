Sydney Sweeney's toned abs were on display as she hit a karaoke bar with a couple of friends. Looking in chic in all-black Yves Saint Laurent, the Euphoria star sang and danced the night away, with photos shared on Instagram giving fans a taste of the raucous atmosphere.

"Might start a monthly karaoke night," the actress wrote alongside an eight-part slideshow, extending an invitation to her followers: "Who'd come?"

See the photos below!