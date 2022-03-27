Drew Barrymore Stuns In Flowing Evening Dress

Barrymore's glamorous rainbow wardrobe is filled with some of the finest designs, and the actress has a body that makes her outfits more elegant. For The Drew Barrymore Show's Oscar celebration, Barrymore wore a red dress contrasting nicely with her skin tone.

The 47-year-old posted some snaps of herself from the festival on her Instagram page. In the photos shared, Barrymore looked dashing in her maxi red dress designed with touches of silver. She stood beside her date, who she described as the most handsome man in her caption, and together they took over the internet. The Scream actress concluded her post by thanking Carolina Herrera for styling her in the dress of her dreams.