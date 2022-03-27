The Houston rapper has become a fashion icon right before our very eyes
Megan Thee Stallion Continues To Stun In Bikini
Megan’s Reign Knows No Limits
The Texas hip-hop star has made tremendous strides in only a few years. With several huge accolades under her belt already – including three Grammy Awards, Megan Thee Stallion continues to elevate her star power, in part thanks to her social media presence.
With more than 28 million followers on Instagram (and counting), she understands that speaking directly to her fanbase is a sure-fire way to keep them interested and thirsting for more. Also, it doesn’t hurt that she has a body that doesn’t quit and a penchant for displaying it in gorgeous swimsuits that showcase all of her features.
In one of her most recent posts, the rapper wears a multi-colored string bikini as she stares into the camera. Captioned with ‘Morning Hotties,’ the post garnered more than 2 million likes by her followers and is just one indicator of how loyal her fanbase is. Is Megan the best part of waking up? For her fans, the answer is a resounding YES!
Megan Can Make Your Day!
It takes work to maintain a look as fetching as Megan’s, and the rapper is always crediting her glam squad for keeping her looking smoking hot. In another post, she dons a hot pink and orange bikini and celebrates the last day of the workweek with FRIDAY. It is one word that can put a smile on many faces, including her loyal fans, who cannot get enough of the fashionista and reigning princess of rap.
Megan Can Cheer With The Best Of Them!
Megan is at the forefront of the hip-hop industry as a female rapper, but she also remains steadfast in her support of other women in the industry and uses her power at every opportunity to support and uplift those attempting to advance her career.
One post that acts as a throwback to her Texas roots and southern upbringing has Megan in a maroon and white swimsuit designed by Nike. With hands-on her hips and a big white matching Stetson hat and a nod to the camera, it is clear that Megan means business, and her stock is only climbing upwards!
Catch Megan On The Beach
Megan is well known for wearing a bikini and high boots on stage, but sometimes, she gets a chance to wear them at the beach too! In one captivating photo on Instagram, the rapper serves a stunning scene as she wears a blue and white bikini with a cowboy hat with white sand and blue sky as the backdrop. You can’t get much better than this series of photos, and she is giving her fans serious FOMO vibes! Megan is coming through. Make way!