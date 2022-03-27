Megan Thee Stallion Continues To Stun In Bikini

The Texas hip-hop star has made tremendous strides in only a few years. With several huge accolades under her belt already – including three Grammy Awards, Megan Thee Stallion continues to elevate her star power, in part thanks to her social media presence.

With more than 28 million followers on Instagram (and counting), she understands that speaking directly to her fanbase is a sure-fire way to keep them interested and thirsting for more. Also, it doesn’t hurt that she has a body that doesn’t quit and a penchant for displaying it in gorgeous swimsuits that showcase all of her features.

In one of her most recent posts, the rapper wears a multi-colored string bikini as she stares into the camera. Captioned with ‘Morning Hotties,’ the post garnered more than 2 million likes by her followers and is just one indicator of how loyal her fanbase is. Is Megan the best part of waking up? For her fans, the answer is a resounding YES!