English actress and model Kate Beckinsale is remarkable for her alluring figure. The 48-year-old actress can turn every dress into an attractive fashion showcase with her striking figure. She has about 5.2 million followers on Instagram who love to check out the model's exciting posts. Kate recently shared a picture in a black mini-dress, giving a peek at her cleavage.
Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Cleavage-Showing Minidress
Captivating Mini-dress
Kate Beckinsale has always looked stunning in black. She uploaded another picture of her in black, which got her fans up on their toes. Standing in the hallway with a black mini dress that gave her fans a view of her cleavage, Kate looked captivating as she gave a pose with one arm on her waist.
The certified fashionista looked simple yet classy with her hair swept up in a rough bun and her face done up with simple makeup. The post had about 108,608 likes from her fans.
Playing 'Now You See It' With Her Cat
Kate's love for her cats cannot go unnoticed when scrolling through her Instagram page. She tends to upload funny videos of her cat to give her fans a view of her hilarious side. Kate uploaded a video of her in a black ball gown, hiding her cat, Clive, underneath.
She revealed the cat, who was dressed in a red mini catsuit. She captioned the video, "Now you see it, now you don't." The video got over a million likes.
Her Infinite Love Family
Kate lost her father, Richard Beckinsale, to a massive heart attack on March 19, 1970, at the age of 31, when she was only five years old. According to People, She shared throwback pictures of her and her father on her Instagram page regarding his 43rd death anniversary.
The actress gave a heartfelt insight into how her father's death has impacted her life and career. The animal lover revealed she could not remember what it felt like not to miss her father as she misses him every day.
Kate Beckinsale
Overview Of Kate's Workout Routine And Motherhood
Kate achieved her gorgeous form by eating nutrient-rich foods and engaging in exercises. Her routine included cardio, yoga, stability ball push-ups, and invented hanging crunches. Kate Beckinsale is the mother of the 23-year old actress Lily Sheen, who she co-parents with her ex-husband, Michael Sheen.
Kate expressed her joy of her daughter's role in The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent movie in which she acted as Nicolas Cage's daughter. Kate shows her support as a mother and respects her daughter's independence in pursuing her career.