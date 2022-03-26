Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Cleavage-Showing Minidress

Kate Beckinsale has always looked stunning in black. She uploaded another picture of her in black, which got her fans up on their toes. Standing in the hallway with a black mini dress that gave her fans a view of her cleavage, Kate looked captivating as she gave a pose with one arm on her waist.

The certified fashionista looked simple yet classy with her hair swept up in a rough bun and her face done up with simple makeup. The post had about 108,608 likes from her fans.