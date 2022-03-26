Many fans are displaying their enthusiasm over the high-end fashion of rising star HoYeon Jung. Apart from her massive evolution from a model to an exceptional female actress in Squid Game, she is also famous for her intriguing body figure. The model-turned actress's long and alluring legs are one of her many body assets. An Instagram post displaying her sophisticated looks has gained a lot of attention.
HoYeon Jung Stuns In High-Slit Dress
Display Of Sophistication In High-Slit Dress.
The display of sophisticated features cannot go unnoticed for HoYeon Jung. Having a tall and slender figure was one of the benefits that made the model-actress look exquisite in just about any outfit. Wearing a long high, side slit green gown with nude heels, the actress displayed one of her beautiful long legs.
Her amazing toned long legs caught the attention of her fans. The post had more than 8 million likes. Thanks to her modeling career, she was able to look stunning in all her poses in the other slides. She gave different looks, including fierce, bold, wild, and eye-catching styles.
Giving An Exquisitely Simple Look
The 27-year-old model and actress's stunning look in a simple brown gown with no makeup proved her body was made for fashion. The actress achieved a simple look in this Instagram post wearing a plain chocolate brown dress. However, even in a simple dress, she looked exquisite and fascinating. The dress revealed the elegant outline of her slender shoulders, and it got thousands of likes from her fans.
Humble Beginning
HoYeon Jung is the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and also a rising female actress. Though she is well known for being the star of the Netflix series Squid Game, she had a humble beginning in modeling. According to Nylon, her modeling career started when she came second in season 4 of Korea's Next Top Model in 2013.
Her love for fashion helped her make her international debut with Louis Vuitton in 2016. The Screen Actors Guild 2022 Awards winner has featured in several runway shows and experimented with various exciting outfits. As a result, she serves as an inspiration in the fashion world.
Evolution From Model To Actress
Sudden success is not a new phenomenon, and it certainly was not difficult for HoYeon to climb up the success ladder. She signed a contract with Saram Entertainment to become an actress in 2020. Soon in 2021, she made her debut in Squid Game in her role as North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok.
She gained massive popularity starting from 400,000 followers at the show's beginning to 23.7 million on her Instagram page. This made her the first Korean actress with that enormous number of followers. Now she is a fashion icon and an award-winning actress.