Dakota Johnson Stuns In A Figure-flattering Satin Dress

The People's Choice Awards Winner hit the headlines in 2020 for collaborating with the sexual awareness brand Maude. The actress posted a photo of herself and Maude's CEO, Eva Goicochea. She wore a sleeveless black dress and black pumps as she stood beside the Maude CEO, who sat on a brown sofa.

She captioned the photo with a brief on sexual awareness and her new role as Maude's creative director. Fans took to the comments to shower her with praise, most of them referring to her as Anastasia and Mrs. Grey.

The actress had one of the most striking looks at the Venice Film Festivals for the debut of her film, The Lost Daughter, which she attended in a long glittery dress. In addition, Dakota posed on the December 2021/ January 2022 cover of Town & Country Magazine's cover in a $9,000 black and white furry Gucci coat.