Two Dogs and A Snake Called 'Son': Meet Kendall's Other Family Members

Jenner's love of horses runs deep. She has at least two horses of her own, a mare named Megan and a steed named Dragon. Riding is a lifelong passion for Jenner, who has described herself as a 'horse girl.' When time allows, she spends the day riding and enjoying her horses. At age twelve, she got her first pony and even considered becoming a professional equestrian. Jenner's affection for horses has also led her to costar with them in advertising and modeling work, and she has advocated for nonprofits that work with horses.

Even though her glamorous life isn't something everyone understands, most of us can identify with her gentle love for her pets.

Kendall on Instagram: "my new baby dragon 😍"

