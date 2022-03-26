Kendall Jenner Stuns In Extreme Cutout Dress

Kendall, who currently has 226 million followers on Instagram, has a track record of showing up for her sisters. Last year, she posed in a bikini for Kim Kardashian's Valentine's SKIMS collection showing her slender body-toned abs and long legs.

The last time Kylie and Kendall collaborated was in 2020 when they released The New Kendall Collection. This collection features an 18-color eyeshadow palette with varying shades of purple from lilac to taupe, nude and brown.