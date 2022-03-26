A new collaboration between Kendall and Kylie Jenner is long overdue, and the sisters couldn't agree more. The pair took to their Instagram pages to announce a second joint release of a new Kylie Cosmetics set slated for April 6. Kendall's announcement came with a delightful surprise much appreciated by fans. The supermodel showed off her toned body in a risque cutout dress.
Kendall Jenner Stuns In Extreme Cutout Dress
Kendall Flaunts Her Sexy Body In Lace
26-year-old Kendall showed off her toned trim abs and slender body in a lacy barely-there dress. The lilac outfit covered her bust but exposed her mid-riff and left thigh through its draped skirt while she stood tall in silver stiletto sandals. Kendall twinned colors with her iPhone case and pop socket while braiding her long brown hair. The lilac theme seems to be the leading tone for the new Kylie and Kendall makeup kit, as seen on the official business page.
A Teaser From Kylie Cosmetics
Two days ago, Kylie cosmetics teased a new collection showing a beautiful flower arrangement in lilac tones. Fans didn't have to wait long to discover the sweet surprise was a recent drop from the fabulous Jenner sisters.
Kendall And Kylie 2.0
"KENDALL X KYLIE 2.0 coming April 6 feeling so blessed and excited to work on yet another makeup collaboration with my sister @kendalljenner!!!, Our first collection together is still one of my favorites but wow I can’t wait for you guys to see what we have for you this time reveal happening today on my stories! Kylie captioned while Kendall wrote, "round 2 KENDALL x KYLIE collab coming April 6th! BTS @kyliejenner @kyliecosmetics"
Kendall and Kylie spot similar plump lips glistening in nude lipgloss with their faces wrapped in lilac flower arrangements. The sisters' picture is the face of the new eyeshadow palette, as seen on Kylie's Instagram story. On the flip side of the lip crayon palette is a double-take featuring the sisters in their lacy lilac dresses with their hairs down.
Showing Up For Her Sisters
Kendall, who currently has 226 million followers on Instagram, has a track record of showing up for her sisters. Last year, she posed in a bikini for Kim Kardashian's Valentine's SKIMS collection showing her slender body-toned abs and long legs.
The last time Kylie and Kendall collaborated was in 2020 when they released The New Kendall Collection. This collection features an 18-color eyeshadow palette with varying shades of purple from lilac to taupe, nude and brown.