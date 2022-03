Another thing she values is time away from social media, which contributes to her anxiety. Aly admitted that she has become dependent on social media apps that she sometimes opens them out of habit.

"I try to really limit the time I'm just scrolling through social media. I've found that when I'm just scrolling through the discovery page or my [Instagram] feed, I never feel better after," she said.

Her advice to others who don't want to be consumed by technology - find the right balance and be mindful of what you consume. "It's all about finding the right balance. We all have the power to change what we're consuming on a daily basis."