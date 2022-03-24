Hillary Clinton Sued By Donald Trump

In 2019, then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller released his much-anticipated report, revealing that then-President Donald Trump did not collude with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election, though the Kremlin meddled in it.

Since day one, Trump and his allies have dismissed allegations of Russian collusion as a nefarious conspiracy theory pushed by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton -- Trump's 2016 opponent -- and the Democratic Party.

Trump is now suing Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) over the Russian collusion claims.