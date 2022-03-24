Kate Hudson Bares Legs In Braless Valentino

Kate Hudson was all legs in a bold Valentino minidress as she posed out on a balcony in Miami and showed off her endless pins. Snapped at twilight against a darkening sky, the rom-com queen was a vision in a vibrant purple number that skimmed her thighs, with the look prompting a heart-eyes comment from Paris Hilton on Instagram.

Scroll to see her post!

Valentino Gal

Getty | Franco Origlia

Having stunned in a sheer Valentino gown with no bra under the mesh top at the Venice Film Festival (pictured above), the actress and entrepreneur opted for another braless look -- although this time around the back was way more revealing than the front. With a mock neckline that completely covered her decolletage, the dress was arguably tame, only baring her supple legs and arms.

However, things got steamier as 42-year-old posed from behind and revealed the backless design, going from a half-covered look to a micro skirt with a low waistline to expose as much skin as possible. With no sleeves and minuscule shoulder straps, the now-racy number highlighted her upper back with a narrow strip of fabric raising well above her shoulder blades. A bow added a chic styling detail.

Check it out below!

Celebrities Chime In

Styled by her go-to fashion guru Sophie Lopez, the look included an elegant blazer in a vivid fuchsia shade, which Hudson took off for the delectable back view. The accessories were also on point, comprising of a purple Valentino bag with a gold handle and sky-high cream platforms that tied around her ankles.

While the jacket was off in two-thirds of the slideshow, the bag was prominently featured in all shots, perfectly matching the minidress.

A compliment from Paris Hilton certainly goes a long way but the hotel heiress was not the only celebrity to chime in on the eye-popping look. Michele Pfeifer left four fire emoji in the comments, while Courtney Cox said "wow" followed by three flames.

"You in that dress!!😍," Maddie Ziegler shared her reaction.

"This is crazy inappropriate..," hilariously wrote Hudson's brother, actor Oliver Hudson.

Balcony Photoshoots

This comes after the Bride Wars star delivered summer chic in a cut-out Johanna Ortiz maxi dress with an elegant brown floral print over a shimmering purple backdrop. Posing on yet another balcony, Hudson, who was in sunny Florida to attend the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, flaunted her lean figure in the form-fitting frock, which she paired with strappy brown Jimmy Choos and matching statement earrings.

Commanding attention with a bikini-style top, the dress sported ruched cups and spaghetti straps crisscrossing over her decolletage, with a back view showcasing its bandeau cut and knotted design.

Hudson compiled a reel of highlights post-event, shared a carousel of looks that kicked off with rainbow-colored Valentino pajamas. Leaning on a bathtub with a cup of coffee in hand, the actress appeared to be on a -- you've guessed it -- balcony, which was set up with a shower curtain and a shelf with towels and lotions.

"Came for the vodka, stayed for the 🌞. A big thank you to everyone that came out to @sobewffest this weekend 🌴," she wrote in the caption.

Leggy For Stuart Weitzman

Getty | Rich Fury

Hudson has been flexing her modeling muscle quite a bit lately. The Hollywood star recently fronted luxury shoewear label Stuart Weitzman in the brand's Live Every Moment campaign, in which she was joined by her mom, legendary actress Goldie Hawn, for a gorgeous garden photoshoot.

Portrayed on a sumptuous outdoor sofa, the mother and daughter duo looked flawless in breezy light-toned outfits as they modeled sandals from the SW Spring 2022 Collection. Clad in white, Hudson rocked red Gladiator heels that wrapped around her calves, while Hawn sported classy white strappy sandals paired with a snug cream minidress.

