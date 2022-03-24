Kate Hudson Bares Legs In Braless Valentino

This comes after the Bride Wars star delivered summer chic in a cut-out Johanna Ortiz maxi dress with an elegant brown floral print over a shimmering purple backdrop. Posing on yet another balcony, Hudson, who was in sunny Florida to attend the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, flaunted her lean figure in the form-fitting frock, which she paired with strappy brown Jimmy Choos and matching statement earrings.
Commanding attention with a bikini-style top, the dress sported ruched cups and spaghetti straps crisscrossing over her decolletage, with a back view showcasing its bandeau cut and knotted design.
Hudson compiled a reel of highlights post-event, shared a carousel of looks that kicked off with rainbow-colored Valentino pajamas. Leaning on a bathtub with a cup of coffee in hand, the actress appeared to be on a -- you've guessed it -- balcony, which was set up with a shower curtain and a shelf with towels and lotions.
"Came for the vodka, stayed for the 🌞. A big thank you to everyone that came out to @sobewffest this weekend 🌴," she wrote in the caption.