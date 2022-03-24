Margot Robbie's Guide To Toned Legs

As Robbie prepared to take on the role of notorious anti-heroine Harley Quinn, she met with trainer Andie Hecker, who guided her through high-intensity cardio workouts and weightlifting sessions. Hecker spoke with OK Magazine about the specifics of Robbie's workouts. Her background in ballet led her to incorporate rebounders and balance balls into her workout plans, which Robbie enjoyed because of her love of dance. She spent two to three hours a day exercising with Hecker, often doing one-hour circuits that involved gun-handling choreography and 'Crazy 8' strength training. Ankle weights and resistance pulleys were also important in developing her leg muscles and in contributing to her toned look.

Training for I, Tonya, involved a variety of trainers and professional skaters who coached Robbie through a grueling four-month period before filming began. She maintained a workout schedule that demanded four to five hours a day, five days a week, while still tackling figure skating as a whole. Her trainers spent time focusing her exercise on core strengthening and weightlifting exercises for her legs and butt. The demands of skating also developed her physique and helped shape her legs. Devotion to a sport that relies heavily on the legs is a surefire way to tone them and strengthen them.