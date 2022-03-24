Margot Robbie, star of The Suicide Squad and The Wolf of Wall Street, has built an illustrious reputation as an actress and model. The two-time Academy Award-nominated star is known for her on-screen talents and also for her athletic physique. It was this physique and her striking face that led Karl Lagerfeld to make her his last official selection for the face of Chanel in 2017. Her toned legs have been the topic of interview questions, in part because of her portrayal of Tony Harding in I, Tonya. Although everyone's bodies respond differently to diet and exercise, this article aims to provide a quick guide to achieving Robbie's slim but muscular legs.
Margot Robbie's Guide To Toned Legs
Her Exercise Routines
Trainer David Higgins overlooks Robbie's exercise routine on a normal basis, although she has worked with other trainers for special roles. Higgins is a London-based coach who is known for his Hollywood Body Plan, which he uses with celebrities and also offers to regular clients. His Pilates-based approach is appreciated by Robbie, who is known for preferring fun and alternative ways to stay fit. She utilizes his skills as a trainer and also stays active by dancing and playing tennis. Her cardio routine includes skipping rope, big circle leg rotations, leg lifts for the outer thigh, and mountain climbers.
What She Eats In A Day
Robbie's training diet, although strict, provides the actress with enough calories and nutrients to fuel her workouts. Her breakfast foods consist of immunity-boosting smoothies, oatmeal or grain porridge with berries, or toast with avocado. Chicken salad, sweet potato, and tuna steaks top her list of lunch favorites, while dinner is a simple affair of baked fish and vegetables. Her snack foods include watermelon, berries, and cucumbers.
Preparing For Harley Quinn And Tonya Harding
As Robbie prepared to take on the role of notorious anti-heroine Harley Quinn, she met with trainer Andie Hecker, who guided her through high-intensity cardio workouts and weightlifting sessions. Hecker spoke with OK Magazine about the specifics of Robbie's workouts. Her background in ballet led her to incorporate rebounders and balance balls into her workout plans, which Robbie enjoyed because of her love of dance. She spent two to three hours a day exercising with Hecker, often doing one-hour circuits that involved gun-handling choreography and 'Crazy 8' strength training. Ankle weights and resistance pulleys were also important in developing her leg muscles and in contributing to her toned look.
Training for I, Tonya, involved a variety of trainers and professional skaters who coached Robbie through a grueling four-month period before filming began. She maintained a workout schedule that demanded four to five hours a day, five days a week, while still tackling figure skating as a whole. Her trainers spent time focusing her exercise on core strengthening and weightlifting exercises for her legs and butt. The demands of skating also developed her physique and helped shape her legs. Devotion to a sport that relies heavily on the legs is a surefire way to tone them and strengthen them.
Margot Off Duty
When it comes to her off-duty eating habits, she has admitted in the past to not always making the healthiest choices. Like most of us, she enjoys beer, fries, and waffles. Her time between training for roles is when she allows herself the occasional treat. But that doesn't mean she spends her free time eating whatever she wants - in fact, according to Marie Claire, she has banned almost all saturated fat and processed foods from her diet. Her consistency and devotion to fitness are ultimately what has helped her achieve toned legs, chiseled abs, and a slim figure.