Leonardo DiCaprio Sells Historic California Home

Shutterstock | 2131613

Entertainment
Tiara Winter-Schorr

Leonardo DiCaprio, the Oscar-winning actor who recently starred in Don't Look Up, has sold two of his California properties. He holds an impressive real estate portfolio that began with his first purchase in the 1990s and expanded with his 2018 purchase of Red Oak Manor.

The Los Feliz home was built almost a century ago, in 1926, and sits on a densely wooded quarter-acre lot. DiCaprio reportedly snagged the manor for a family member and was likely grateful for the privacy offered by the secluded setting. The manor also boasts 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a hidden passageway, a pool and spa, and an outdoor eating area.

The Latest

Noah Cyrus In Bikini Flaunts Stunning Body

Khloe Kardashian In Good American Spandex Flaunts Gym Body

Penelope Cruz Stuns In Vibrant Dresses

Carmella In Bikini Says She's 'Very Casual'

Miley Cyrus In Braless Gucci Shows Off Attitude

Los Feliz Property Reinvented By DJ Moby

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

DJ Moby, who bought the property in 2016, spent two years reimagining and renovating the property. He preserved key architectural details while infusing modern and minimalist design sensibilities. The glass doors and large windows lend an extra layer of brightness to the white interiors, while the groin-vaulted ceilings give the rooms a palatial feeling. DiCaprio has not altered the property in any significant way, and it is unlikely that he ever lived there himself.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Impatient For Summer

By Geri Green

Fireplaces & Pool Among Many Architectural Gems

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The stand-out architectural elements include the pool, three fireplaces with original moldings, and the archways. Modern additions such as a gym, an office space, and a yoga loft balance out the needs of working professionals.

Jennifer Aniston Impresses Poolside In Braless Dress

Eva Longoria In Bikini Shows She's Ageless

DiCaprio Loses Money But Continues to Invest

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

DiCaprio paid $4.9 million for the property back in 2018 and listed it for sale in August of 2021. When his original asking price of $5.75 million didn't attract buyers, the price was reduced two times, finally reaching $4.895 million. The lower price finally brought in buyers, and the sale was listed as contingent by March of 2022. He lost a small amount of money in the transaction.

Malibu Beachfront Home Sells in November of 2021

Realtor.com | https://rdcnewscdn.realtor.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Leo-Malibu-beach-house.jpg

DiCaprio's love of real estate shows no signs of slowing down. Back in November of 2021, he also sold a beachfront Malibu home. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is a modest 1,765 square feet but offers sweeping views of the ocean. He bought the property for $10 million in September of 2021 and sold a few months later at $10.3 million, effectively netting himself a small profit. Despite these sales, his love of California hasn't waned either, as the actor recently purchased new homes in both Los Feliz and Malibu.

Read Next

Must Read

Four Times Sofia Vergara Captivated In Bikini

Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin Offers Rear View In Bikini

Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments

Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin Works Glutes In Bikini

Jennifer Lopez In Swimsuit Flaunts Firm Glutes

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.