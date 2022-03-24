Leonardo DiCaprio Sells Historic California Home

Leonardo DiCaprio, the Oscar-winning actor who recently starred in Don't Look Up, has sold two of his California properties. He holds an impressive real estate portfolio that began with his first purchase in the 1990s and expanded with his 2018 purchase of Red Oak Manor.

The Los Feliz home was built almost a century ago, in 1926, and sits on a densely wooded quarter-acre lot. DiCaprio reportedly snagged the manor for a family member and was likely grateful for the privacy offered by the secluded setting. The manor also boasts 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a hidden passageway, a pool and spa, and an outdoor eating area.