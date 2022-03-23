Eva Longoria Serves Up Vivienne Westwood Cleavage

Fresh from wrapping up her Mexican trip, Longoria was back in Los Angeles on March 16 for the launch of The Poder Circle as part of the Poderistas digital community celebrating Latina culture. Looking flawless in a form-fitting black frock with tasseled, wrap-around heels, the Poderistas co-founder, pictured above with writer Julissa Arce, held a moving speech at the event.
“We can’t wait for others to help tell our stories and create the spaces we need,” she said, via Hollywood Life. “We not only have to fight as individuals to ensure we are heard and seen, but as Latinas, we have to uplift each other. That’s why we’re launching The Poder Circle in this space– to discuss important issues, celebrate our culture, support each other, and harness the power that is within us to make a long-lasting impact on the Latinx community.”