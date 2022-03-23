Bella Thorne In Chanel Tights Celebrates Love

Getty | Arturo Holmes

Alexandra Lozovschi

Whatever Bella Thorne does, she does it in style, so it's no surprise that the multi-hyphenate went ultra-high fashion as she rang in Valentine's Day in Paris with her fiancé, Benjamin Mascolo. Enjoying an ultra-romantic date in the city of love, the singer and actress marked the occasion in French designerwear, looking stunning in Chanel.

Check it out below!

Chanel In Paris

Getty | Rodrigo Varela

Champagne was literally flowing as the love birds had breakfast out on a terrace with the Eiffel tower in the backdrop. Croissants, strawberries, and macarons were also on the menu, with the "Phantom" singer posing with a strawberry in hand as she leaned on her man's shoulders.

Going leggy in sheer Chanel tights, she wore a black turtleneck with a furry pink jacket on top. The look also included black heels, sparkling jewelry, and bedazzled sunglasses, which the 24-year-old wore in a romantic snap of the couple kissing.

Sharing pictures of their Valentine's Day on Instagram, the former Disney star highlighted her chiseled legs in a variety of poses, with the skin-toned tights covered in the Chanel logo keeping the focus on her sexy pins.

Meanwhile, her Italian pop star beau looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. The 28-year-old mirrored his lady's look with a turtleneck, which he wore with a varsity jacket and dark shades.

Gucci In Rome

Getty | Jeffrey Mayer

The share came two days after Throne was photographed in Rome having a blast and serving up street style in a Gucci trench coat with a leather collar, chic lapels, and golden buttons. Going monochrome in black jeans and a ribbed crop top, she added a splash of color with her now-famous Gucci heart-shaped sunglasses.

Thorne was brimming with joy in the snaps, with a comment from her sister Dani Thorne revealing the pictures were taken by Mascolo. "Sunny days in Rome ciao Italy!!" read her caption.

12-Months Engaged

Getty | Daniele Venturelli

Thorne and Mascolo have been engaged for a year, with the couple announcing the big news last March. Sharing photos from the Spain proposal, the Masquerade and Habit star dropped pictures of her bridal bash one month later, in which she stunned in a floor-length Versace gown.

Throne, who seemed to channel Elizabeth Hurley's iconic Versace safety pin dress at the Rome Film Festival last year, opted for an off-the-shoulder red number with a waist-high slit and a train, rocking matching stiletto heels and a silver tiara.

Eyes 'Deadpool' Role

Shutterstock | 673594

While the happy couple has yet to set a wedding date, Thorne is busy keeping her movie career on a roll. The Time Is Up star recently told CBM that she's looking to join the superhero genre, restating her longtime desire to play Lady Deadpool.

"Deadpool is my favorite," said Throne, who has been eyeing the role since 2016. "It’s so raunchy and, hello, who doesn't love Ryan Reynolds? He just f***ing nails that role to the floor."

The actress continued: "What I love about Deadpool is that realism mixed with the, you know, superhero world. It’s something where we feel we can talk to this superhero now in today’s day while still having them be a superhero."

