Champagne was literally flowing as the love birds had breakfast out on a terrace with the Eiffel tower in the backdrop. Croissants, strawberries, and macarons were also on the menu, with the "Phantom" singer posing with a strawberry in hand as she leaned on her man's shoulders.

Going leggy in sheer Chanel tights, she wore a black turtleneck with a furry pink jacket on top. The look also included black heels, sparkling jewelry, and bedazzled sunglasses, which the 24-year-old wore in a romantic snap of the couple kissing.

Sharing pictures of their Valentine's Day on Instagram, the former Disney star highlighted her chiseled legs in a variety of poses, with the skin-toned tights covered in the Chanel logo keeping the focus on her sexy pins.

Meanwhile, her Italian pop star beau looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. The 28-year-old mirrored his lady's look with a turtleneck, which he wore with a varsity jacket and dark shades.