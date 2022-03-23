Here's Why Ciara And Russell Wilson's Relationship Is Special

Ciara and Russell Wilson's love story can be likened to one of those Hollywood romance movies. The couple has been going strong for seven years, achieving milestones and making their fans gush over their love.

Despite Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future, which produced a son, she was not deterred from giving love a second chance. Today she is having the loving marriage she dreamed of with her husband and NFL star Russell.

The Grammy-winning singer and the Denver Broncos quarterback have been together for seven years. They first met at a Wisconsin basketball game on March 26, 2015. Today they are married with two lovely kids, a four-year-old daughter, Sienna, and a one-year-old son, Win.

Ciara's seven-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, who she shares with her ex, Future, is also a big part of her and Russell's family. Incredibly, Russell takes the little man as his own son and always dotes on him, much to many people's admiration.

