Here's Why Ciara And Russell Wilson's Relationship Is Special

Ciara and Russell Wilson's love story can be likened to one of those Hollywood romance movies. The couple has been going strong for seven years, achieving milestones and making their fans gush over their love.

 

Despite Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future, which produced a son, she was not deterred from giving love a second chance. Today she is having the loving marriage she dreamed of with her husband and NFL star Russell. 

The Grammy-winning singer and the Denver Broncos quarterback have been together for seven years. They first met at a Wisconsin basketball game on March 26, 2015. Today they are married with two lovely kids, a four-year-old daughter, Sienna, and a one-year-old son, Win.

Ciara's seven-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, who she shares with her ex, Future, is also a big part of her and Russell's family. Incredibly, Russell takes the little man as his own son and always dotes on him, much to many people's admiration. 

Continue reading to find out what makes Ciara and Russell's relationship unique.

Doing It 'The Jesus Way' 

Shortly after making their love public in April 2015, the couple revealed their decision to refrain from sex and wait till marriage to consummate their love. 

"She was in the dressing room getting ready to go before she went on stage, and she was sitting there, and God spoke to me and said, 'I need you to lead her,'" Russell said in a reported interview with Miles McPherson, a pastor at The Rock Church. 

He continued, "And I was like, 'Really?' And he was like, 'No, I want you to lead her." 

Russell said he went ahead and said to Ciara, "What would you do if we took all of that extra stuff off the table and just did it Jesus's way?"

 

In an interview with Access Hollywood Live, Ciara also discussed their decision to stay celibate. She said per People, "It's until the deal is sealed! Absolutely."

They Celebrate Each Other Loudly

Scattered all over the couple's individual Instagram feeds are photos of them expressing their love for each other. On Ciara's 36th birthday last year, Russell posted several photos of his wife alongside a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram.

"Perfect in every way. God made you for me. He made you to fit perfectly in my arms. Made you to be the amazing woman and mother you are. God made you to entertain the world with your gift to sing & dance! He gifted you with the ability to Tilt the room.. when you walk in ALL the furniture slides towards you. He gifted you with the ability to smile and bring joy to ALL things! Gifted you with the ability to LOVE. Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara Heaven sent!" 

On the other hand, Ciara often posts photos of herself and Russell and never misses an opportunity to gush over him. 

On Russell's 33rd birthday, she also sent a heartfelt message to him on Instagram.

"On this day, a Leader was born. My King. On this day, a Compassionate Man was born. An incredible Husband and Father. On this day a Champion was born. An inspiration to so many! My Greatest Inspiration," she wrote. 

She continued, "The Big 33. My Baby @DangeRussWilson! I wake up everyday excited to love you, everyday with you feels like a celebration and today it's a BIG celebration! Thankful to God for blessing me to go on this great journey called Life with you. You are everything to me. My Beautiful Birthday Boy I love you sooooo much! Happy Birthday Honey. #JesusYear."

Russell Is A Doting Father 

Besides celebrating each other publicly, especially on special days, another reason why the couple typifies great relationship goals is that Russell has been an amazing dad to their kids.

Not only has he been a doting father to the two kids he shares with Ciara, but he also extends an equal amount of love to his stepson, Future.

Russell once shared a short video of him and the young Future having a fun father and son moment, and many fans commended him for being a good dad to him.

Family Always Comes First

As proven by their Instagram feeds, there is no doubt that the athlete and the singer prioritize their families.

They often post pictures and videos of them enjoying beautiful family moments indoors and outdoors.

Ciara and Russell's relationship is one of the most amazing celebrity relationships that serve as a source of inspiration to many. Hopefully, the couple will have many more beautiful moments to share with each other and with their kids.

