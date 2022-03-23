Newly engaged Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, went on a vacation with her fiancé Jonathan Owens, shortly after their big announcement. The 25-year-old multi-award-winning medalist also celebrated her birthday a month after the engagement making the trip a double celebration. The happy couple spent most of their vacay time on the beach feeling the sand beneath their feet and enjoying the serenity of the ocean around them.
Olympian Simone Biles Flaunts Abs On Vacation
Green With Envy
The athlete's 6.9 million Instagram followers went green with envy (not really) seeing her show off her abs in a green two-piece bikini and matching bucket hat. She looks fit as ever hiking her bikini bottoms to flaunt her toned body.
Simone demonstrates her healthy humor by implying eating vegetables in her caption with emojis depicting vegetables. Her Loyal army of fans show some love in the comment section telling her she looks beautiful amongst other compliments.
Simone's Diet Is No Diet
The Olympian told Women's Health that she does not follow a diet. Simone believes that eating healthy is preferable to tracking what you eat because tracking may easily lead to eating problems. Her recipe is simple: don't overeat and eat what you can and should. Simone has stated that due to her hectic schedule, she has her healthy meals delivered by Uber Eats. However, she occasionally indulges in pizza or whatever meal she feels like eating. Simone loves a core power protein shake before and after a workout since it guarantees she gets enough protein.
Exercise!
It's no surprise that the gymnast devotes a significant amount of time to training! Simone revealed on Tonight that she trains seven hours a day, seven days a week, with only Sundays off. The exercise is well worth it, judging by how toned her body is. She gives it her all when it comes to exercise and doesn't skip a beat at the gym.
To counteract the strain of exercise on her body, she drinks plenty of water and emphasizes the importance of hydration. Danielle Gray, her trainer, designed a 30-minute bodyweight workout to help people train like Simone Biles. The training consists of burpees, kneeling tuck lifts, v-ups, plank push-ups, and lunge push-throughs with an option to modify based on experience level.
Body And Soul!
Simone has been very vocal about her thoughts on mental health. She advocates for caring for the soul just as much as the body. The Olympian's inner journey is just as important as the outer journey. The gymnast revealed that she uses the mental health app Cerebral and seeks therapy when necessary. Simone ensures that she gets a lot of rest time to care for herself.