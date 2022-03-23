Demi Lovato Stuns Pantless In Bed

Demi Lovato is keeping the sultry Instagram posts coming. After thrilling fans with a braless shoot wherein underboob was aplenty, the two-time Grammy Award nominee posed pantsless in bed for a flirty share that came with an equally flirty caption.

In the picture, the 29-year-old singer, who came out as non-binary in May and uses they/them pronouns, is grabbing their bare hip and staring suggestively into the camera, with the caption reading, "He said it’s too early to be this turned on…."

Scroll for the photo!

Grunge Vibe

instagram | Demi Lovato

Lovato, who recently announced they were leaving the pop genre to go into a more "punk rock" direction with their music, gave off grunge vibes in an oversized dark tee. They appeared to be wearing flowy satin bottoms, which they pulled up to expose their curvy hip and thigh.

Like a true punk rock icon, the Camp Rock star sported leather boots, which they had no trouble wearing in bed. Showing off the knee-length platforms in a profile pose, they sat on the clunky heels, with a white backdrop of crimpled bedsheets and wall paneling making their all-black attire pop.

Keep going for the post!

All Dolled-Up

Getty | Emma McIntyre

Lovato's eye-popping look was complete with a trendy buzz haircut and a flawless glam that included dramatic dark eyeliner, brown smokey eye makeup, and matte nude-pink lipstick. Spiked hoop earrings added an edgy touch, as did their black stiletto nails, which the singer showcased while fanning their fingers over their exposed hip.

The former Disney star credited celebrity MUA and hairstylist Etienne Ortega for the look, which earned over half a million likes in just 13 hours, including one from Rita Ora. The post also got Bella Thorne's attention, with the singer and actress leaving two comments under the photo that read, in order, "It’s toooo good," "Stop."

Other celebrities chiming in on the post were Paula Abdul and MMA fighter "Master" Valerie Loureda, both of whom expressed their appreciation for the look with loving emoji.

Fire Shoots All-Around

Getty | Jason Koerner

Ever since announcing that they're making the switch from pop to rock, which Lovato cleared up as "going back to my roots" for Rolling Stone, the singer has been heating up their Instagram feed with provocative photoshoots. Calling on the artistry of photographer Angelo Kritikos, who also shot Lovato's latest offering, they went pantsless for another fire shoot with latex gloves and clunky boots, with a spotlight turning the singer's bedroom red.

Back In The Studio

Shutterstock | 187426170

While Lovato may have quoted their 2015 pop song "Cool for the Summer" in the caption, the musician is definitely ready to say goodbye to pop. Case in point, they even held a "funeral" for their pop music on social media, with a recent Instagram Story revealing they're already back in the studio cooking up something new and exciting.

A pair of videos uploaded to their Stories revealed that Lovato has teamed up with three-time Grammy-nominated songwriter Laura Veltz, Grammy-winning record producer Oakestra, and Royal & the Serpent for a new project.

"I would say it’s a new era. I’m ever-evolving, ever-changing," Lovato told Rolling Stone in a February interview. "I’d like to put the rest of my music behind me and start fresh in this new era for this next album — but I do that every album cycle."

