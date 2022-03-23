Suni Lee In Bandana Top Says 'Switch Up'

Gymnast Suni Lee is giving us major Y2K vibes in her latest Instagram post. The 19-year-old athlete, who won a bronze medal in uneven bars at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, uploaded two photos which she captioned “switch upp.”

The first one shows her wearing a noughties-inspired bandana top, torn jeans and pointy white boots while posing in a parking garage with her hands behind her back. The second photo is almost identical except this time she’s touching her perfectly styled hair with one hand.

Keep scrolling to see the pics.

The Athlete Is A Fashionista

Lee’s post garnered more than 130 thousand likes in a matter of hours (including one from Nastia Liukin) along with countless gushing comments. Fellow gymnast Victoria Nguyen loved the look, saying “fit is chef's kiss,” while many others left compliments like “Prettyyyy😍” and “OBSESSED.” And at least three commenters asked her to prom.

It’s easy to see why she’s getting a lot of love. The Olympian is quite the fashionista and her Instagram, which boasts 1.7 million followers, is full of stylish photos of her in leotards, streetwear and formal attire.

Collab With PrettyLittleThing

In fact, Lee is so obsessed with fashion that she collaborated on a collection with UK-based brand PrettyLittleThing. She talked to Teen Vogue about the partnership, saying, “I love fashion so much and when I’m not in my leotard, I love putting looks together. Being an athlete I live in athleisure, so I wanted to design clothes that were a bit more fashion-forward. PLT approached me and we decided to design a collection you can wear in and out of the gym. Everyone loves athleisure!”

Flexing Her Business Muscles

And before anyone says she’s just another celebrity lending her famous name to a brand and taking advantage of endorsement deals, know that Lee is more involved in the project than you might think.

“It was one of my first big partnerships right after the Olympics,” she continued. “I was involved from the beginning to the end. I wanted to make sure my style was captured in the designs, plus I helped with all the creative [decisions] from the hair and makeup to the photoshoots.”

'Powerful, Confident, Unstoppable'

The girl definitely knows her fashion and has given activewear a chic upgrade with her collection. She told People, “I feel powerful, confident, unstoppable and completely myself when I wear the collection. I love everything about it and couldn't be happier with what we designed.”

