Suni Lee In Bandana Top Says 'Switch Up'

Gymnast Suni Lee is giving us major Y2K vibes in her latest Instagram post. The 19-year-old athlete, who won a bronze medal in uneven bars at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, uploaded two photos which she captioned “switch upp.”

The first one shows her wearing a noughties-inspired bandana top, torn jeans and pointy white boots while posing in a parking garage with her hands behind her back. The second photo is almost identical except this time she’s touching her perfectly styled hair with one hand.

