Jennifer Aniston gave her "partner in crime" Reese Witherspoon a shoutout on Instagram for her birthday on March 22. The 53-year-old Friends alum and Morning Show actress paid tribute to her co-star and gal pal, who just turned 46, with a post that includes a sweet message, three photos and a short video.

The two share a close work relationship and friendship that has endured for at least two decades, and the love is truly evident in Aniston’s post. See below.