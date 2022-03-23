Swimsuits never look quite igniting as it does on Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara. It is no secret that Vergara always looks stunning in about anything she wears. However, her appearances in swimwear are captivating on a whole new level. The 49-year-old actress's social media boasts a couple of posts that feature her breathtaking bathing suit images. Vergara's pictures always get fans in a state of frenzy, and here is why.
Four Times Sofia Vergara Captivated In Bikini
The Latest
Vergara's Flaming Appearance
Vergara recently took a trip down memory lane, posting throwback snaps of herself rocking some of her steamy bathing costumes. On March 11, the "Hot Pursuit'' star took to Instagram posting a photo of herself in a dark strappy two-piece beachwear. The snap, which features Vergara on her knees while letting the water from a silver tap flow down her palms, immediately got fans reacting, with many sharing the fire emoji. She captioned the image,
"# tbt Colombia ❤❤❤❤ #spf1000."
Going Camo In Miami
Vergara, who has been married to True Blood star Joe Manganiello since 2015, and has a son Manolov with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, took over the timeline on February 3, when she shared an image of one of her iconic bathing suits. Her appearance this time had an authoritative aura, and her hair that spread out in the air made her look more enchanting. She rocked a camo-patterned bathing suit that showed off perfectly tanned skin, and fans could not get over her igniting appearance.
Throwback To the '90s
Rocking a gold two-piece swimwear, the Modern Family actress looked nothing short of a goddess as she knelt and aced one hip for the camera in an Instagram post. The movie star looked hypnotic, and her hair that fell around her shoulders accentuated the look. This snap got over 591,550 likes, and viewers filled the comments sections with appreciative statements. While one commenter noted that Vergara is the most beautiful woman in the world, many shared the red heart and fire emojis.
With Steam From Los Angeles
Vergara has been top of the tabloids several times for different stunning outfits, but her swim costume looks are to die for. The actress got fans talking again when she shared a throwback snap of her perfect figure clad in two-piece swimwear.
Vergara assumed a relaxing position on a rocking chair while she spotted a black bathing suit and dark heels in the image shared. She completed her outfit with nice detailed wristbands, matching earrings, and a necklace. Vergara's post has gotten about 301,978 likes since it was posted and countless fire emojis from her awestruck fans.