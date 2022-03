The Grammy winner's back walk video sent exciting waves on Instagram with how she obtained perfection flawlessly. The 29-year-old rapper transported her fans to a fantasy land with her bikini walk in the bathroom. The rapper was wearing a brown swimsuit which hugged tightly on her body with gold heels. The video started with the Bodak Yellow walking away from the camera, which captured her perfection in every step. Before the end of the video, she turned and walked towards the camera with every movement extremely captivating. She captioned the video "THE VILLAIN," which got more than 37 million likes. Cardi B could be seen as a glamorous queen as she always flawlessly moved the internet with her jaw-dropping posts.