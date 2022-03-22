Poll Predicts Trump Victory In 2024

Former President Donald Trump has made it clear that he plans to launch a comeback presidential bid in 2024. Biden, who is 79 years old, has repeatedly said he wants to seek reelection.
Emerson investigated who is favored to win in 2024, and established that Trump would beat Biden easily.
In a hypothetical 2024 match-up, Biden trailed Trump by three percentage points, winning 45 percent of the vote compared with Biden's 42 percent.
The poll showed Trump leading Biden among suburban (47 to 38 percent) and rural (59 percent to 35 percent) voters. It also showed the Republican leading 51 percent to 33 percent among voters without college degrees.
Additionally, the survey showed Trump with a 12-point favorability advantage over Biden -- 59 percent of respondents said they have a somewhat or very favorable view of Trump, compared with 47 percent who said that of Biden.