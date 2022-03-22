Poll Predicts Trump Victory In 2024

In the latest Emerson College poll, 43 percent of respondents said they approve of Biden's performance in office, while 49 percent said they disapprove.

Just 28 percent of independent voters said they approve of the job he is doing, while a staggering 64 percent said they do not.

Additionally, when asked who they blame for increased gas prices, 39 percent said they blame Biden and his allies, 21 percent said they blame Russian sanctions, and 18 percent placed the blame on oil companies.