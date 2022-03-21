Surfer Maya Gabeira In Swimsuit 'Still Feels Like A Teenager'  

Maya Gabeira is a professional Brazilian big wave surfer. She is famous for surfing a 22.4m (73 ft) high wave in Nazaré, Portugal, in February 2020. Afterward, Guinness World Records declared it the world's largest wave ever surfed by a woman

Maya has won multiple awards, including the ESPY Award for Top Female Action Sports Athlete. In addition, she is regarded as one of the best female surfers globally and one of the most influential female surfers in history.

The surfing community attracts some of the most attractive ladies in sports, and Maya comes off as one of the most famous and stunning surfers. Besides surfing, she also brings out her A-game when it comes to rocking stylish swimsuits that display her stunning body. 

Keep scrolling to see the different times Maya has stunned in swimsuits.

Forever A Teenager 

Maya delighted her numerous fans on June 24, 2021, when she shared a picture of herself looking gorgeous in a one-piece floral swimsuit. In the photo, the innocent-looking Guinness world record holder held her surfboard closely as she stared into the camera.

She captioned the post, "I still feel like a teenager on a dreamy surf trip."

Enjoying Nature In Bikini 

On June 20, 2021, the 34-year-old surfer took to her Instagram page to post two photos of herself sitting on the trunk of a palm tree alongside. She captioned the post, "Trying to blend in #nature #mentawai."

In the first photo, Maya sat on the tree's trunk, clad in a maroon one-piece swimsuit. In the second photo, she lay on the tree trunk and stared at the camera.

In both photos, she displayed her toned thighs and legs. Many of her fans gushed over her beauty in the post's comment section.

"Great pictures of a beautiful lady," said one of her fans. 

Another fan gushed, "You are beautifully wild😍." 

Another fan commented, "😍😍 Power girl…" 

Sunkissed And Beautiful

June 13, 2021, was a cheerful day for Maya, so she took to her Instagram page to post two photos of her clad in a brown floral swimsuit. The swimsuit beautifully displayed her cleavages.

The sun's gentle rays shone on Maya as she posed, making her beautiful skin glow as she sat under a small bamboo shelter. In the first snap, she smiled happily while posing like a model in the second picture, showing off her silver wristwatch.

So Much Love For Maya

Maya's raving fans are always quick to jump on her posts and did not hesitate to express how they felt about her in the post's comment section. 

"Love the glow from inside," commented one fan. 

"You look fantastic and beautiful as always😍," said another fan.

A third fan said, "Very cute Maya."

Maya is undoubtedly a fans' favorite and enjoys thrilling them with lovely pictures of herself in swimsuits. Hopefully, there will be more to come from her. 

