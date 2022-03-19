Sydney Sweeney Celebrates Dream Collaboration

Euphoria break-out star Sydney Sweeney showed off her bikini body on the beach to celebrate a dream partnership with Jergens. The 24-year-old's social media share featured a video of herself running through the sand under the sun with no care in the world, thanks to SOL by Jergens. As someone who used the product before the official partnership, Sydney was excited to join the beauty brand, and she said as much in her accompanying caption.