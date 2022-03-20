Model Alessandria Ambrosio In Bathing Suit Relishes 'Paradise'

The beach can be the perfect location to unwind and let go of your worries, and according to Ambrosio, it is also a "little piece of paradise." The Daddy's Home actress never misses a chance to lounge by the beachside, and fans get to see her live it up. In one of her February posts, Ambrosio served body goals by the beach as she donned a white bikini with drawstring details. The TV starlet her hair down, letting the cool breeze course through it while she splashed in the gentle beach waves. She also displayed her modeling prowess by posing at the right angles and flaunting her long legs.