The Brooklyn Nets were caught off guard when James Harden demanded a trade before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. With "The Beard" looking determined to leave Brooklyn, the Nets have agreed to send him to the Philadelphia 76ers for a trade package centered on Ben Simmons. While Harden is already impressing in his new team, Simmons is yet to play a single game in the 2021-22 NBA season.

With his continuous absence, rumors have already started to swirl around Simmons and his future with the Nets.