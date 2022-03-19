Larsa Pippen 'Business As Usual' In Leggy Versace

Geri Green

Larsa Pippen knows how to caption a photo. The 47-year-old reality star and jewelry designer was all legs and glam as she posed in high-end and affordable labels last year, slipping her killer figure into a tiny shirt dress and name-dropping both Pretty Little Thing and luxury designer Versace.

The former BFF to Kim Kardashian proved that the KKW Beauty founder isn't the only one swanning around in massive shades and $$$ clothes, with the Instagram shot also seeing Larsa earn herself some cash, this via her six-figure deal with PLT.

Stuns In Leggy Snap

Scroll for the photo. Larsa caught over 12,000 likes for the July 2021 snap, one showing her posing indoors amid muted accent flooring and taupe walls. The Chicago-born star stunned while in a black and thigh-skimming shirt dress with a low-cut and open chest line, with the killer look also taking on a jacket-style finish complete with a waist flourish.

Larsa paired her leggy outfit with two-tone high heels in silver and black, also holding a silvery glitter handbag for major pizzazz. The ex to NBA player Scottie Pippen wore her long blonde locks down, further upping the ante in statement Versace shades.

Taking to her caption, Larsa wrote: "Business as usual @prettylittlething." She joins stars including Jordyn Woods, Doja Cat, and Sunisa Lee in fronting the affordable clothing line, one that continues to fight rival kingpin Fashion Nova.

The mix-and-match feel is common on Pippen's social media, with recent posts seeing the star don French designer Balmain, this as she continues to showcase her purse collection that includes high-end Chanel and Bottega Veneta.

Joining model Jordyn Woods, Larsa is also on adult platform OnlyFans, announcing her join last year. "I don’t care what anyone says. Every woman can love and live on her own terms," she wrote on Instagram while debuting the news.

The Larsa Marie founder added: "Every woman can love and live on her own terms. Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans!"

Larsa also promised "behind the scenes of my wild life, me showing off my personal favorite swimsuits and lingerie, and live chats and personal DM’s where we get to talk."

Three days ago, and while in a tiny sports bra and low-rise leggings, Larsa joked that her "weakness" is cookies, saying it was a "battle" to stop eating them. For more, give her Instagram a follow.

