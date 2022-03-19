May the best fitness enthusiast win! Hollywood icons Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria were up for some fitness challenge in a collage video shared on Washington's Instagram page. It is safe to say the pair did not conceal every burst of energy. The age-defying stars looked in perfect shape while expending energy to the fullest and having fun all at the same time. Watch the stars let their inner child loose.
Kerry Washington Shows Agile Limbs In Fitness Challenge Clip
Jumpin' Jumpin'
Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria sure did not feel like they were straining themselves in the trampoline challenge that had them impressively showing their resilience and strength. Washington and Longoria partnered up for the #sisterhoodOfTheTravelingTrampoline, and it was evident that they had pure, undiluted fun. The collage showed Longoria on one side in the short clip, while Washington's image occupied the other part of the video. The "Scandals'' actress and "Desperate Housewives" star looked youthful in their fitness gear, ready to give fans a glimpse of how tough they were. Through the clip, Destiny's child's "Jumpin' Jumpin'" blared in the background.
Trampoline challenge
Washington opted for a two-piece tie-dye gym wear that was two-toned. Her white and blue wear included a sports bra and a pair of yoga pants. Washington rocked short braids with beads at the base. She completed her look with a pair of workout kicks. Longoria came prepared in a dark green romper-style gym wear that accentuated her figure. Like Washington, the "Devious Maids" star sported a pair of sneakers. She also kept her hair away from her face by wrapping it into a tight bun and holding it at the base with a headband.
Longoria's clip was of faster motions due to the edit. She was filmed jumping on the trampoline while switching workout routines at intervals. She did jumping jacks, donkey kicks, leg raises, and butterfly kicks. On the other hand, Washington preferred a more fun routine that had her jumping on the trampoline in the likeness of a child. With each plunge, the tempo increased with her arms spread out. Towards the end of the clip, the star who once warned fans on the dangers of COVID-19 bounced off the small trampoline.
Staying In Shape
There is no doubt that Washington puts international effort into staying in shape and keeping her figure fit. The star often flaunts her toned abs, legs, and arms on social media to the delight of fans. One would wonder how Washington does, but she has shared that staying in shape was a part of her family's culture.
She once shared with Allure that she inherited working out because it was "really important to her." Among many routines that help the "Little Fires Everywhere" actress maintain her form, Pilates takes the topmost precedence. Washington has revealed that Pilates is her go-to workout. Washington also has a soft spot for aerobics, and when she is not doing Pilates, she indulges in water aerobics. Because she mostly walks in heels, Washington also works on building strength around her limbs, feet, and ankles to aid mobility.
Healthy Meals Are Not Left Out
Because of her holistic and inside-out approach to staying healthy and fit, Washington takes care of her physical look and what she takes in. The Award-winning actress said quite particular about vegan foods, and she lives by them. Once speaking with Shape, Washington's trainer, Nonna Glayzer, described her as an "extremely healthy eater." Washington also does not indulge in drinking alcohol. She once shared that she couldn't handle it. In the place of booze, the star would instead drink a lot of coconut water and water.