Washington opted for a two-piece tie-dye gym wear that was two-toned. Her white and blue wear included a sports bra and a pair of yoga pants. Washington rocked short braids with beads at the base. She completed her look with a pair of workout kicks. Longoria came prepared in a dark green romper-style gym wear that accentuated her figure. Like Washington, the "Devious Maids" star sported a pair of sneakers. She also kept her hair away from her face by wrapping it into a tight bun and holding it at the base with a headband.

Longoria's clip was of faster motions due to the edit. She was filmed jumping on the trampoline while switching workout routines at intervals. She did jumping jacks, donkey kicks, leg raises, and butterfly kicks. On the other hand, Washington preferred a more fun routine that had her jumping on the trampoline in the likeness of a child. With each plunge, the tempo increased with her arms spread out. Towards the end of the clip, the star who once warned fans on the dangers of COVID-19 bounced off the small trampoline.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSCXku6n63O/?utm_medium=copy_link