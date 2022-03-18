Pro surfer Anastasia Ashley was out for some relaxation as she lounged by the beach and flaunted her gorgeous form on Instagram. The athlete was in the mood for some tropical warmth as she ditched regular outfits for a pair of stylish swimwear. Anastasia put her shapely bod on display while basking in her beauty hour. Check out the image that got fans gushing in droves.
Surfer Anastasia Ashley In Bikini 'Feeling Tropical'
Bikini Body On Fleek
The two-time Surfing Association championship winner stood up close to the camera as she was captured from a vantage point. Anastasia posed close to a shade at the bitch while her surfing board peeped from a corner of the photo. She slipped her trim figure into a colorful triangle bikini with halter details at the top and strings attaching the bottoms together. She spotted a necklace with a carved tusk slightly grazing her collarbone area.
Tropical Feels
Anastasia wasted no time tapping into the refreshing energy at the beach. She let her wavy hair down to frame her heart-shaped face. While her two-toned mane looked tousled by the wind, it added to the beach vibes she portrayed. The Ultimate Surfer star completed her look with a sweet smile. Anastasia proved she was getting the topical treatment as she held on to a can of juice. The highlight of her post was the smooth-looking texture of her skin and the smile she matinee through the second snapshot. Anastasia captioned:
"Back feeling tropical feels in Florida… Tropical vibes always."
Anastasia's slew of fans could not get enough of her Island girl as they trooped to the comment section to show their love. So many lined up fire and heart emojis, letting her know she was amazing.
Pro Surfer At Work
Last month, the 33-year-old surfing champion gave fans a peek at her surfing skills as a reminder of her prowess. The reality personality stepped out into the Hawaiian ocean giving a mesmerizing display of her iconic skills. In the video that spanned less than a minute, Anastasia waded through the crashing waters with expertise in a hot pink bikini.
The slowed clip displayed the adept and flawless way she twisted and turned while staying at the top of her game. The perfect video edit synced with each of her moves while Phantogram's Black Out Days played in the background. Towards the end of the clip. Anastasia was filmed at a closer range just as she stepped to the shore.
Selfcare-Conscious
There is no doubt that Anastasia works hard and equally plays hard, but one thing she never neglects is the needed self-care after each session at sea. Once speaking to E!, the athlete let fans in on the self-care and skincare routine she adopted to keep her appearance luscious.
Because she is often outside and wading through the ocean, Anastasia ensured that her staple skincare and self-care products were suited for her typical activities. The media personality carries a mineral sunscreen, leave-in conditioner, energy drink, a bucket hat, cat eyes and sunglasses, and a hoodie in her everyday purse.