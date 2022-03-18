Elizabeth Hurley Bares Cleavage In Roberto Cavalli

Elizabeth Hurley was a vision in red as she took to Instagram to announce that she "finally left the house" after a couple of months of being homebound. Looking sensational in a vintage Roberto Cavalli evening dress, the English beauty posed on the hallway staircase for a sultry photo, earning over 81,400 likes from her devoted admirers.

Check it out below!

Lady In Red

Getty | Ricky Vigil M

The show of appreciation was certainly well-deserved, as the Bedazzled star looked ravishing in a plunging dress with cut-out sides that flaunted her deep cleavage. A floor-length number, it was pulled up on her leg as the actress sat down on the staircase. She leaned an elbow against the carpeted steps and hiked up a knee, baring her toned thigh. Her slender arms were also exposed in the sleeveless frock, which sported sequin shoulder straps and matching detailing across the waist.

See her post below!

Night Out

Getty | Ricky Vigil M

Hurley wore the dress at Dame Joan Collins' 88th birthday and 20th wedding anniversary celebration at Claridges Hotel in London. Accompanied by her lookalike son, Damian Hurley, the actress and model cut an elegant figure in the eye-popping number, which hugged her midriff closely, billowing into an ample skirt with a train.

A backless design, it had three pairs of glittery straps crisscrossing over her back, with the lower set mirroring the v-shaped waistline and accentuating her supple physique.

Hurley paired the dress with silver jewelry, which included drop-down earrings and a thick bracelet. She also rocked a sparkling silver clutch and strappy red heels, with paparazzi photos showing she was still wearing a cast on her sprained ankle.

"I finally left the house," she wrote on Instagram, dishing a bit about her outfit for the night: "I shopped from my closet and a @roberto_cavalli from 2009 fluttered its eyelashes at me."

Her Foot Injury

Shutterstock | 673594

Hurley tore the ligaments in her left ankle in November while filming on location for her upcoming movie, Christmas in the Caribbean. In a subsequent health update, the actress explained that she was "still not really able to put much pressure on my foot" and has been struggling to maintain a regular fitness routine.

Reporting from Austria, where she was visiting the VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth holistic luxury wellness resort, she posted a pair of selfies wherein she looked snug in a fur-trimmed windbreaker jacket and knitted hoodie.

"Lying on the sofa for two months, followed by a month of limping around in an air boot, meant that I basically became a slug," she said. "I don’t weigh myself but my jeans were objecting violently to being done up so something had to be done."

They Go Way Back

Getty | David M. Benett

It's no wonder that Hurley couldn't bring herself to miss Joan Collins' big night. The actresses are great friends and have even worked together, co-starring in the E! soap opera, The Royals. Playing mother and daughter in the series, the actresses forged a deep bond, with Hurley often dubbing Collins "mommy dearest" when she would share pictures from the set.

"Best days on @theroyalsone are when my Mommy Dearest @joancollinsdbe comes to play," she wrote alongside a photo of Queen Helena and Grand Duchess Alexandra in front of a fireplace.

Hurley son, Damian, also appeared on two episodes of The Royals, with his mom proudly sharing pics from the set together with Joan Collins.

"My favourite [sic] episode of #theroyalsseason4 tonight, with my son @damianhurley1 reprising his role as Prince Hansel and the divine @joancollinsdbe on fabulous form," she said.

