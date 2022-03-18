Elizabeth Hurley Bares Cleavage In Roberto Cavalli

Hurley wore the dress at Dame Joan Collins' 88th birthday and 20th wedding anniversary celebration at Claridges Hotel in London. Accompanied by her lookalike son, Damian Hurley, the actress and model cut an elegant figure in the eye-popping number, which hugged her midriff closely, billowing into an ample skirt with a train.

A backless design, it had three pairs of glittery straps crisscrossing over her back, with the lower set mirroring the v-shaped waistline and accentuating her supple physique.

Hurley paired the dress with silver jewelry, which included drop-down earrings and a thick bracelet. She also rocked a sparkling silver clutch and strappy red heels, with paparazzi photos showing she was still wearing a cast on her sprained ankle.

"I finally left the house," she wrote on Instagram, dishing a bit about her outfit for the night: "I shopped from my closet and a @roberto_cavalli from 2009 fluttered its eyelashes at me."