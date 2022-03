Kate Upton celebrated St. Patrick’s Day this year like only a Sports Illustrated model could – by sharing a throwback topless photo on Instagram. Now if you’re wondering what a topless photo has to do with St. Patrick’s Day, there’s no connection – but the sexy star made sure to accessorize with something green.

Upton, who graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times, racked up more than a hundred thousand likes within hours of uploading the smoldering pic. See below.