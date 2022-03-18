Larsa Pippen is speaking out in defense of her Real Housewives of Miami co-star, Larsa Pippen, who has been facing plastic surgery rumors for the past several months.
'It's A Personal Thing': 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Defends Larsa Pippen Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors
Larsa Pippen Has Been Accused Of Undergoing Numerous Procedures
During the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa Pippen was accused of going under the knife by Adriana de Moura, her co-star, and fans online, many of whom felt she was trying to look like her former best friend, Kim Kardashian, which Pippen denied.
And while fans may never truly know whether or not Pippen has had plastic surgery, another one of her castmates, Lisa Hochstein, doesn't think it's anyone's business either way.
Lisa Hochstein Believes It's Larsa Pippen's Story To Tell
“I mean, that’s her story to tell,” Hochstein said while appearing on Us Weekly's Getting Real With the Real Housewives podcast on March 15. “It’s a personal thing. No one needs to tell you what they’ve gotten done. This whole thing about, well she’s on TV or you should be owning up to what you did, not really, it’s not it’s for her to tell or not to tell.”
Amid the Real Housewives of Miami season four reunion special, host Andy Cohen noted that there had been several comments made by the cast in regard to Pippen's appearance.
Larsa Pippen Claims Her Curves Are Achieved Through Her Workouts
Amid the speculation about her appearance, Pippen admitted to undergoing a number of plastic surgery procedures, saying she's gotten her breasts, nose, and lips done. However, when it comes to her backside, she credits her curves to working out “seven days a week."
While taping the reunion special, Pippen put a spotlight on Hochstein for failing to have her back as the rest of the cast questioned her. Looking back, Hochstein said she didn't like Pippen's approach.
“I feel like the way she approached me, almost like demanding and aggressive that I have her back. I’m gonna have your back because if I don’t like something that someone’s saying, or if I strongly disagree, I’m gonna say, ‘Hey, that’s not cool, maybe you shouldn’t go there’ and I definitely did,” she explained.
Lisa Hochstein Wasn't Quick To Defend Larsa Pippen
"These women are all my friends, so I’m not gonna jump across the room and like strangle her or start yelling at her at the top of my lungs, especially when she’s doing a great job defending herself,” Hochstein explained of her silence. "And I think all of us vocalized it as well as we could.”
The Real Housewives of Miami season four is currently streaming on Peacock.