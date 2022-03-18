'It's A Personal Thing': 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Defends Larsa Pippen Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

During the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa Pippen was accused of going under the knife by Adriana de Moura, her co-star, and fans online, many of whom felt she was trying to look like her former best friend, Kim Kardashian, which Pippen denied.

And while fans may never truly know whether or not Pippen has had plastic surgery, another one of her castmates, Lisa Hochstein, doesn't think it's anyone's business either way.