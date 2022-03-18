NBA Rumors: Warriors SF Andrew Wiggins 'At Risk' Of Being Traded This Summer

In the past two offseasons, most people only viewed Wiggins as a player that the Warriors could use to match salaries in the potential blockbuster deal involving superstars. However, with his All-Star caliber performance this season, Wiggins is no longer just for salary-matching purposes. Though Wiggins alone won't be enough to bring another big name to Golden State, he's expected to have a higher value in trade discussions.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, Wiggins could receive strong interest from teams that need additional star power and rebuilding squads that want to speed up their timeline.