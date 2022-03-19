January Jones 'Literally Thirsty' In Bikini

January Jones was celebrating 103-degree weather and saying she was "literally thirsty" in a flirty and fun bikini update earlier on in the pandemic. The 44-year-old actress continues to remain a solid swimwear favorite on Instagram, with her 1.1 million followers leaving plenty of likes for a photo even seeing her flicking her tongue.

January posted during a heatwave in Los Angeles back in July 2020, with the post also garnering celebrity attention as Bravo star Lisa Rinna sent the thumbs-up. Ahead, see the photo, plus January's best.

Flirty Bikini Snap During Heatwave

Scroll for the photo. Jones, who knows how to garner press attention in swimwear and did so via her 2020 "desperate" bikini storm, posed all fun and smiles while stripped down to a tiny and plunging purple bikini.

The Mad Men star, showing off her famous cleavage, curvy hips, and flat stomach, made sure all eyes were on her as she posed amid a cute backyard path and lawns, with the selfie seeing her all joke-face as she flicked a tongue and smiled from behind tinted, cat-eye shades. The low-cut and stringy bikini also came accessorized via discreet gold necklaces, with a caption reading: "It's 103 degrees, literally thirsty 🌞."

Jones' post has now topped 120,000 likes, and there was plenty more fun to come after it. In September 2020 and in a vintage-style and low-cut white bra, January showed off her pandemic pink hair dye while showcasing her flawless skin in a selfie once again mentioning the heat.

The mom of one told fans: "Decided to put on mkup today, to sit inside and watch movies and b-ball playoffs. 🤷🏼‍♀️ 109 degrees out 🔥."

Maintaining Her Figure

The Spinning Out star has also been opening up over COVID - partly on Pilates and her motherhood as she raises son Xander, with a mention of food also made. While speaking to Shape, January revealed:

“I love to cook for my son and me. For dinner, we like salmon with french fries, and we make pasta frequently. We try to have lots of green veggies. We eat organic because I worry a lot about that for my kid."

No Hormones In Her Food

Getty | ANGELA WEISS

The super-healthy star continued: "No antibiotics or hormones in meats is really important to me, and so is eating sustainable fish. I don’t want to be that annoying person in the restaurant who’s like, ‘Where’s this fish from?’ But I do it anyway.” For more from Jones, give her Instagram a follow.

