January Jones 'Literally Thirsty' In Bikini

January Jones was celebrating 103-degree weather and saying she was "literally thirsty" in a flirty and fun bikini update earlier on in the pandemic. The 44-year-old actress continues to remain a solid swimwear favorite on Instagram, with her 1.1 million followers leaving plenty of likes for a photo even seeing her flicking her tongue.

January posted during a heatwave in Los Angeles back in July 2020, with the post also garnering celebrity attention as Bravo star Lisa Rinna sent the thumbs-up. Ahead, see the photo, plus January's best.