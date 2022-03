Former President Donald Trump has made it clear that he intends to run for the White House in 2024, and he appears to be doing his best to consolidate his power in the Republican Party.

Since leaving office, Trump has sought to purge "disloyal" lawmakers from the GOP, endorsing MAGA candidates across the country.

In a statement released on Thursday, the former commander-in-chief took aim at Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, describing her as "nasty."