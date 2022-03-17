NBA News: Patrick Beverley Calls Russell Westbrook 'Trash' Twice During Lakers-Timberwolves Game

The offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook was supposed to solidify the Los Angeles Lakers' chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, things are far from what the Lakers expected. Aside from his inconsistent performance on both ends of the floor, Westbrook is noticeably struggling to make himself fit with the Lakers.

Instead of making them a legitimate title contention, the arrival of Westbrook has turned the Purple and Gold into a laughingstock in the NBA this season.