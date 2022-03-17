Noah Cyrus In Bikini Bends Over In Kitchen

Noah Cyrus put on quite the display while in high-waisted and very skimpy bikini bottoms from her kitchen in 2021. The "July" singer and sister to pop star Miley Cyrus was all curves for a racy home display as she promoted a hoodie, also getting busy with her dishwasher and making sure fans saw her bending over to fill it.

Posting for her 6.1 million Instagram followers, the Grammy nominee posed wearing only a tiny cropped hoodie and her swimwear bottoms, with the post now topping 750,000 likes. See why below.

Skimpy Kitchen Action

Scroll for the photos. Noah opened while resting her peachy rear against a kitchen counter and backed by a window overlooking hills and waters. The "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus" singer went very regular amid a rather ordinary sink and kitchen bric-a-brac, seen holding up a mug with a manicured hand and wearing only a minuscule pair of black bikini bottoms and an edgy "Smoke" hoodie to match.

Noah wore her long dark locks swept up into a bun, with two loose strands framing her face. Way more action came for fans swiping, though, with Noah seen bending forward over the dishwasher and highlighting her backside.

Taking to her caption, Noah wrote: "@smoke hoodiezzzz out nowww." A like quickly came in from model Amelia Hamlin, although fans seemed on the fence over the post. Noah has made headlines for receiving hate from her followers, but she's got mega ammo - singer Demi Lovato has swooped in to defend her.

Opening Up On Trolls

2020 marked Noah taking to Twitter to shut down her shamers. In a candid and confident message, the podcast host wrote:

"I am v aware theres a lot of you who dont like me or the way i look. you guys have made it very clear since i was probably younger than 12. im used to it. but for the younger kids pls dont let them grow up with that kinda hatred. it fu-ks someone up just chill the f-ck out???"

Still 'Stick With Me'

Shutterstock | 3695024

In a separate message, the daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus told her fans: "I read the comments about my face and things they would change about me. That made me grow to hate my face and my body. That still sticks with me." Cyrus has also remarked on growing up in sister Miley's shadow, stating that it left her feeling "stripped" of her "identity."

