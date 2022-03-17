Noah Cyrus In Bikini Bends Over In Kitchen

Noah Cyrus put on quite the display while in high-waisted and very skimpy bikini bottoms from her kitchen in 2021. The "July" singer and sister to pop star Miley Cyrus was all curves for a racy home display as she promoted a hoodie, also getting busy with her dishwasher and making sure fans saw her bending over to fill it.

Posting for her 6.1 million Instagram followers, the Grammy nominee posed wearing only a tiny cropped hoodie and her swimwear bottoms, with the post now topping 750,000 likes. See why below.