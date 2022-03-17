50-year-old TV personality and fitness influencer Brooke Burke enjoys Island vibes, and we have the snaps to prove it. She showed off her toned physique on her Island getaway days after her BOOTY Call challenge went live. The wellness guru decided to see is believing so, she went where she could show the world what she's working with while rejuvenating.
Brooke Burke Enjoys 'Island Vibes' In Bikini
Island Getaway
Brooke wore a matching bikini top and pants set in floral print, flaunting her taut abs as she prepared to have the time of her life on the Island in St. Barths. She paired her outfit with a denim jacket and piled her brown hair atop her head in a messy bun.
The fitness enthusiast also heavily accessorized her look, wearing multi-layered necklaces, bracelets, hoop earrings, and rings. One interesting piece of jewelry caught our eye, though, and it's the "R" pendant on one of her tiny neckpieces. It's so small you could miss it, but we couldn't help but wonder if the R stands for Rigsby as in Scott Rigsby, her fiance.
Island Time With The Fiancé Is Everyday
Brooke spent her vacation with Scott saying, "Island time with you every time ❤️🌴#foreveronvacation." She let her hair down while hugging him tight in a cutout brown swimsuit. The couple was all smiles living the typical Island life - sipping on a beer and enjoying the scenic ocean view.
Brooke's time with Scott had her singing Etta James' "Sunday Kind of Love," as she reminisced on how happy her fiancé made her feel.
How It Started
The couple made their first red carpet appearance three years ago in Nov. 2019, three months after rumors of their relationship surfaced. She answered some reporters' burning questions, including why she got with the real estate developer. Brooke said his being a great father was a defining factor considering she has four children to think of when making sensitive decisions. She also confirmed her children love him as she does his kids - Rigsby has two.
How It's Going With The Fiancé
Last year, Brooke revealed she was engaged after celebrating her Golden Jubilee. PEOPLE released exclusive first look photos at her engagement ring a few days after.
On Valentine's day, the couple went for drinks in an Island restaurant, and they wore matching white shirts. Brookes wrote a short but sweet note to accompany the 5secs. video saying, "Love lives wherever you are."