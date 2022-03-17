Brooke Burke Enjoys 'Island Vibes' In Bikini

Getty | JC Olivera

Entertainment
chisom

50-year-old TV personality and fitness influencer Brooke Burke enjoys Island vibes, and we have the snaps to prove it. She showed off her toned physique on her Island getaway days after her BOOTY Call challenge went live. The wellness guru decided to see is believing so, she went where she could show the world what she's working with while rejuvenating.

The Latest

Bella Hadid In Ralph Lauren Admits Nose Job

Elon Musk Starts Twitter War With Vladimir Putin Spokesman

'Rescued By Ruby' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

NBA News: Knicks Reveal Plan For Coach Tom Thibodeau After 2021-22 Season

Island Getaway

Brooke wore a matching bikini top and pants set in floral print, flaunting her taut abs as she prepared to have the time of her life on the Island in St. Barths. She paired her outfit with a denim jacket and piled her brown hair atop her head in a messy bun.

The fitness enthusiast also heavily accessorized her look, wearing multi-layered necklaces, bracelets, hoop earrings, and rings. One interesting piece of jewelry caught our eye, though, and it's the "R" pendant on one of her tiny neckpieces. It's so small you could miss it, but we couldn't help but wonder if the R stands for Rigsby as in Scott Rigsby, her fiance.

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

By Caitlin Albers

Island Time With The Fiancé Is Everyday

Brooke spent her vacation with Scott saying, "Island time with you every time ❤️🌴#foreveronvacation." She let her hair down while hugging him tight in a cutout brown swimsuit. The couple was all smiles living the typical Island life - sipping on a beer and enjoying the scenic ocean view.

Brooke's time with Scott had her singing Etta James' "Sunday Kind of Love," as she reminisced on how happy her fiancé made her feel.

Rebel Wilson Has Time Of Her Life Celebrating Birthday

Stassie Karanikolaou's Night Out Look Is Totally Glam

How It Started

Shutterstock | 3695024

The couple made their first red carpet appearance three years ago in Nov. 2019, three months after rumors of their relationship surfaced. She answered some reporters' burning questions, including why she got with the real estate developer. Brooke said his being a great father was a defining factor considering she has four children to think of when making sensitive decisions. She also confirmed her children love him as she does his kids - Rigsby has two.

How It's Going With The Fiancé

Getty | MEGA

Last year, Brooke revealed she was engaged after celebrating her Golden Jubilee. PEOPLE released exclusive first look photos at her engagement ring a few days after.

On Valentine's day, the couple went for drinks in an Island restaurant, and they wore matching white shirts. Brookes wrote a short but sweet note to accompany the 5secs. video saying, "Love lives wherever you are."

Read Next

Must Read

WWE's Sasha Banks Puts On A Leggy Display In Pearl-Covered One-Piece Bodysuit To Celebrate Her Birthday

NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose To LA, Russell Westbrook To NY In Proposed Lakers-Knicks Blockbuster Trade

WWE News: Lana Shares Real Thoughts On Being Put Through Tables By Nia Jax

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

How Zendaya Got Over Her Fear Of Heights Thanks To Hugh Jackman

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.