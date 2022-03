Fenty Beauty isn't the only part of the empire Rihanna plans to expand. After launching her first physical store for Savage X Fenty in Las Vegas, the businesswoman intimated two more openings are slated for the year.

Reports immediately started swirling that the $3 billion lingerie brand is set for a possible IPO this year. This means Savage X Fenty would become a publicly-traded company driving its value even higher. Bloomberg reported that the business mogul is in talks with Wall Street giants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. However, like with Rihanna's new music, everything could change with no concrete plan nor info from the horse's mouth.