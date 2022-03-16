The ‘Queen of the Ring’ exudes confidence in social media captions.
Charlotte Flair In Bikini Says 'I Miss You'
Charlotte Flair Is A SmackDown And Swimsuit Queen!
As one of the most decorated female athletes in the history of the WWE, Charlotte Flair is used to those questioning her every move, but her true fans know that the 12-time WWE Women’s champion is dedicated to her role as a peak performer on the circuit and her ripped body is proof that she puts in the work necessary to accomplish her goals.
Her Instagram feed is jam-packed with photos of the wrestler soaking up the sun in gorgeous bikinis set against the backdrop of some of the most stunning locales on earth.
Charlotte Slays In Swimsuits
She is no newcomer to maintaining a highly dynamic workout routine that would rival most Olympic athletes, and Charlotte is no stranger to posting photos of herself enjoying her time outside of the ring, often posing in bikinis that leave little to the imagination.
With as much time as she dedicates in the gym to keep her body at peak fitness levels, she has carte blanche to post as she pleases, and her fans love her all the more for it. Whether in a bikini or gorgeous colored one-piece swimsuit, Charlotte keeps her fans wanting for more, post after post!
A Body That Doesn’t Quit!
For someone that stays as active as she does, there is no need to wonder how Charlotte stays in peak physical condition, but there are many that have commented on her social media, asking her questions on how she manages to stay in such excellent shape. For a woman over 35, Charlotte Flair is an inspiration, demonstrating that age is nothing but a number and that it is possible to have a killer body after the age of 30!
Charlotte’s Secrets To A Fit Body
Of course, there are few that are willing to do what Charlotte does to keep such an amazing figure, but for those that do, she has shared on her social media her workout routines that give her the results that allow her to dominate in the ring as well as look great in a bikini!
While Charlotte has alluded to eating what she wants, it is also clear that she is able to do so because she spends a significant amount of time in the gym, burning off those calories and still able to maintain a toned physique. Plus, she wrestler employs a personal trainer that motivates her on the days when she is not as excited about going to the gym. But at the end of the day, Charlotte is always motivated enough to work at peak levels to stay at the top of the WWE!