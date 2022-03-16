Charlotte Flair In Bikini Says 'I Miss You'

Of course, there are few that are willing to do what Charlotte does to keep such an amazing figure, but for those that do, she has shared on her social media her workout routines that give her the results that allow her to dominate in the ring as well as look great in a bikini!

While Charlotte has alluded to eating what she wants, it is also clear that she is able to do so because she spends a significant amount of time in the gym, burning off those calories and still able to maintain a toned physique. Plus, she wrestler employs a personal trainer that motivates her on the days when she is not as excited about going to the gym. But at the end of the day, Charlotte is always motivated enough to work at peak levels to stay at the top of the WWE!