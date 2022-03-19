Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Skintight Louis Vuitton

Chanel West Coast is in a skimpy and skintight Louis Vuitton outfit - complete with a matching bag - and she needs opinions on the photos. The "No Plans" rapper, 33, continues to turn heads on Instagram with her sizzling figure, with 2021 and 2022 posts also big-time upping the designer action.

Chanel, followed by 3.6 million, has been showcasing her gym-honed body in high-end Versace, Gucci, and Moschino - it isn't always Italian, though, with August of last year seeing her shout out Kardashian-adored French label Louis Vuitton. Check it out below.